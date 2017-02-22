NEC access point (radio node) deployed at DOCOMO PACIFIC store



TOKYO, Feb 22, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - DOCOMO PACIFIC and NEC Corporation (NEC) announced today that they have conducted trials for improving indoor LTE communications throughout the island of Guam.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_NECDOCOMOLTE.jpgNEC access point (radio node) deployed at DOCOMO PACIFIC storeBeginning in September 2016, NEC introduced their Enterprise-Radio Access Network (E-RAN) solution to DOCOMO PACIFIC retail stores on a trial basis. During the trials, both companies quickly succeeded in delivering an indoor signal quality up to 3 times better than before the introduction of the E-RAN solution.NEC's E-RAN technology enables simultaneous LTE communications for up to 64 smartphones, tablets and other devices per access point. The solution can be deployed quickly using IT infrastructure, which enables smooth installation and contributes to an improved customer experience.DOCOMO PACIFIC's partnership with NEC provides an innovative solution to an increasingly important component of consumer mobile needs. By deploying the E-RAN solution, today's "always on" subscriber will continue to have access to a robust and reliable connection, even while indoors."Many of our buildings in Guam are made to withstand typhoons and earthquakes using material like stone, concrete, steel and tinted glass, that contain signal blocking properties. By using NEC's E-RAN solution, we are able to deliver an improved LTE signal to our customers that are indoors," said Jonathan Kriegel, President and Chief Executive Officer, DOCOMO PACIFIC."We are very pleased with the success of these trials conducted in cooperation with DOCOMO PACIFIC and will continue contributing to the market leading telecommunications connectivity offered by DOCOMO PACIFIC, both in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands," said Nozomu Watanabe, General Manager, Mobile Radio Access Network Division, NEC Corporation.About DOCOMO PACIFICDOCOMO PACIFIC provides TV, Online, Mobile, Phone, and Enterprise Solutions in Guam and the Marianas. The company employs 640 associates and serves customers through retail outlets located in Agat Point, Andersen Air Force Base Exchange, Agana Shopping Center, Century Plaza, Dededo Mall, Guam Premier Outlets, Mangilao Mobil, Micronesia Mall, and Gualo Rai, Saipan.DOCOMO PACIFIC is a subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO, which provides service to over 70 million mobile customers in Japan. Outside of Japan, NTT DOCOMO contributes to the global standardization of all-new mobile technologies and lends their technical and operational support to seven mobile phone operators and partner companies.For more information, please visit www.docomopacific.comAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.