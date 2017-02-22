Company to Showcase Transcend Network Connected Lighting System

Molex, a Cisco Solutions Technology Integrator and member of the Cisco Digital Building Solution partner community, will be exhibiting at Cisco Live! Berlin, to be held February 21 to 23 in the World of Solutions at the Messe Berlin. The event is focused on educating and inspiring leaders in the world of digital business transformation.

Members of the Digital Building community will be featured in a special section of the World of Solutions that focuses on the growing range of intelligent network connected building solutions. Molex has developed the TranscendNetwork Connected Lighting System and will showcase the system at Cisco Live! Berlin.

The Molex Transcend Network Connected Lighting System represents a unique advanced infrastructure able to bridge together the Information Technology and the Operation Technology worlds to transform buildings into a more efficient and smart connected assets. Distributed sensors and smart devices converge and integrate over Ethernet leading to dramatic energy savings, increased occupancy comfort and productivity performance. "We are thrilled to leverage the new Digital Building Network PoE Switch from Cisco as part of Transcend design and architecture. The new product aligns very well with Molex Network Solutions based on an open, scalable, reliable and cost effective infrastructure", says Giovanni Frezza, group product manager, Molex.

Cisco Live! offers an excellent venue to collaborate with IT, building infrastructure system integrators, designers, consultants and services providers aiming to offer leading edge applications and compelling solutions in the digital transformation space.

