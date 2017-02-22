sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 22.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,479 Euro		+0,28
+0,87 %
WKN: 878841 ISIN: US17275R1023 Ticker-Symbol: CIS 
Aktie:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,50
32,522
09:46
32,479
32,508
09:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC
CISCO SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CISCO SYSTEMS INC32,479+0,87 %
MOLEX INC--