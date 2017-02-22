VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- RewardStream Solutions Inc., ("RewardStream" or the "Company"), (TSX VENTURE: REW)(FRANKFURT: JL4L) (WKN Number A2APX1) a world leader in referral marketing solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of the Spark™ referral marketing platform for the cannabis industry. The Company is targeting licensed producers, prescribing doctors and patients where medical and recreational uses have been legalized, including across Canada and in U.S. states including California, Colorado and Washington.

"The cannabis market is growing quickly as more locations in North America continue to legalize marijuana for medical and recreational uses," stated Rob Goehring, Chief Executive Officer of RewardStream. "Referrals are one of the most powerful ways to accelerate the growth of new markets, often cited as the key driving force in the growth of companies such as DropBox, Uber and AirBnB. As legalized medical marijuana continues to gain a wider foothold in the treatment of many conditions, referrals can help licensed producers, doctors and patients find new customers and trusted providers using our referral marketing platform. The Canadian market alone is estimated by Deloitte to have a potential of more than $22 Billion, and we continue to develop new revenue channels in exciting new markets with the goal of being the industry standard in referral marketing and software.(i)"

The RewardStream cannabis referral solution works for licensed producers, prescribing doctors to drive low-cost customer acquisition. Today, licensed producers and prescribing doctors are challenged to grow their customer base with limited alternatives and tools. Now with the Spark™ platform, these organizations have an easy-to-use solution to help grow their client base by leveraging the trusted recommendations and referrals of existing customers to find new customers. Medical cannabis patients experience tremendous benefits from the treatments, and typically have friends or family that have similar medical issues and needs. In a previously unknown landscape and confusing marketplace, referrals are tremendously powerful to help new patients discover and trust doctors and suppliers. In addition, patients looking for trusted providers will be able to register for access to the growing network of prescribing doctors and licensed producers in the RewardStream network.

For producers and doctors seeking to grow their client base and reach more patients, features of the existing program include:

-- Mobile optimized for use on tablets and smartphones, allowing customers to make referrals anytime, anywhere, via email, text, social and word of mouth -- Customizable options, allowing licensed producers and prescribing doctors to use their own logos, fonts and messaging specific to their target audience -- Powerful analytics allowing providers to track, measure and evaluate referral results in real time -- Industry-leading privacy technology ensures that all data is safe, with added protection to detect and prevent fraud and abuse -- Compliant with CAN-SPAM and CASL legislation with available integrations into digital marketing anti-spam tools

"Our solution can be configured for any sized provider, from small practices and production facilities to large established and national providers," continued Goehring. "With optional modules for added features, support and best practices leadership, our solution meets the needs of the emerging and fast growing organizations in the medical cannabis industry, all with no IT involvement."

To learn more please visit: www.rewardstream.com

About RewardStream Solutions Inc.

RewardStream specializes in the execution of automated referral marketing programs that help brands to acquire, engage, and retain their most valuable stakeholders - customers. By utilizing an innovative blend of marketing insight and proprietary technology, RewardStream turns an existing customer base into a powerful new sales channel for all of our clients. RewardStream delivers a scalable, real-time technology platform as the foundation of our client's referral program. The platform provides customer acquisition programs that deliver new, highly loyal customers at very low cost per acquisition rates. Our award-winning marketing solutions have powered loyalty and referral marketing programs across 39 countries for brands including Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Envision Financial, Koodo Mobile and more. For more information please visit www.rewardstream.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

(i) https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/Deloitte/ca/Documents/Analytics/ca-en-analytics-DELOITTE%20Recreational%20Marijuana%20POV%20-%20ENGLISH%20FINAL_AODA.pdf

Contacts:

RewardStream Solutions, Inc.

Rana Vig

Vice Chairman

(604) 282-7572

Rana.vig@rewardstream.com



RewardStream Solutions, Inc.

Rob Goehring

CEO

(877) 692-0040

Rob.goehring@rewardstream.com

www.rewardstream.com



