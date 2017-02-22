COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stabilisation Commerzbank SGD Tier2 10NC5 due 2027

Pre-Stabilisation notice

22nd February 2017

Commerzbank AG

SGD 10NC5 Tier2 Notes due 1st March 2027

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Christian Guentzel; telephone: +49 69 13642996) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: SGD Description: Fixed-to-fixed Resettable Notes due 2027 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: callable March 2022, denoms 250k/250k Stabilisation: Stabilising Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG

HSBC

OCBC

UOB Stabilisation period expected to start on: 22nd February 2017 Stabilisation period expected to end on: not later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg (Euro-MTF)

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

