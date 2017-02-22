Please be informed that IR Erhverv A/S has been admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 24 February 2017.







IR Erhverv A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund ("AIF") which will be traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF)











ISIN DK0060642486 ---------------------------------------------------- Name IR Erhverv A/S ---------------------------------------------------- Share capital 13,861 shares (DKK 13,861,000) ---------------------------------------------------- Face value DKK 1,000 ---------------------------------------------------- Submarket OMX CPH Alternative Investment Funds ---------------------------------------------------- Submarket List AIF ---------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 131550 ---------------------------------------------------- Short name IRAERH ---------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ----------------------------------------------------



















For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



