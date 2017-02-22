The share capital of H. Lundbeck A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 23 February 2017 in the ISIN below.







ISIN: DK0010287234 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: H. Lundbeck --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 197,619,721 shares (DKK 988,098,605) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 17,504 shares (DKK 87,520) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 197,637,225 shares (DKK 988,186,125) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: 2,207 shares at DKK 102 500 shares at DKK 113 14,797 shares at DKK 121 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 5 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: LUN --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3853 ---------------------------------------------------------------------







For further information, please contact: Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



