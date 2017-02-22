Leclanché, the Swiss energy storage specialist, has posted solid 2016 financial results that reveal a healthy order backlog and revenue increase of 56% year-on-year.

Revenues of CHF 28 million ($27.6 million) for last year were in line with previous guidance issued, and mark the second consecutive year of above-market growth for the company, which specializes in developing lithium-based storage solutions.

Leclanché ended 2016 with 50 MW/22 MWh of storage projects under construction, and will bring an expected 85 MWh of projects online this year. The company has also struck a deal with a European utility to build a 33 MWh ...

