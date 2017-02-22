Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Internet of Things (IoT) in Warehouse Management Market Analysis By Solution (Warehouse Automation, Workforce Management, Inventory Management, EDI, Tracking), By Device (Sensing Devices, Gateways), By Service, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 2025" report to their offering.

The global IoT in warehouse management market is anticipated to reach USD 19.06 billion by 2025. Increasing adoption of Goods-to-Person (GTP) technology in warehouses is expected to drive the growth.

Telematics plays a major role in developing innovative solutions for fleet management. The increasing use of fleet management services by transport operators is anticipated to propel the telematics market demand. The adoption of telematics systems is expected to aid companies in reducing their fuel expenses and number of empty runs.

IoT gateways provide secured channels to transmit data. The gateways operate as platforms for applications that process data. IoT also performs functions such as protocol translation, device connectivity, security, updating, and data filtering. The growing penetration of cloud-based platforms is likely to positively impact the market demand over the projected period.

The EDI solution is expected to portray high growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the increasing need for data accuracy at the customer end. The implementation of EDI is likely to reduce human errors and provide real-time information to the customer. The growing usage of mobile applications coupled with the increasing proliferation of the embedded sensor technology is anticipated to further propel the industry demand.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The growing penetration of technologies, such as RFID and Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), is expected to influence the market demand

Inventory management solution dominates the market in terms of revenue

The widespread adoption of pallet/item level tagging is expected to drive the smart inventory management solution

The EDI solution is expected to witness a significant growth with a CAGR of 27.3% over the projected period

Sensing devices are anticipated to dominate the market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of sensors across various applications

The Asia Pacific region is expected to portray high growth rate over the forecast period

Germany and Singapore are the top ranked logistics performance index (LPI) countries

Companies Mentioned

Argos Software

Eurotech S.P.A.

GT Nexus

IBM Corporation

Omnitracs LLC

Software AG

SecureRF Corporation

Tecsys, Inc.

Recent Developments

UltraShip TMS

Zebra Technologies

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7j7wnb/internet_of

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222005693/en/

Related Topics: Internet of Things and M2M, Supply Chain Management