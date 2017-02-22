SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- Despite concerns over politically driven economic uncertainty, BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BHP) (Melbourne, Australia), the world's largest mining company by market value, benefited from rising commodity prices and strong results from its copper operations as 2016 came to a close. But executives warned that much of this progress could be undone by rising protectionist attitudes in Western countries. Industrial Info is tracking $14.67 billion in active projects involving BHP.

