BIDU STOCK: Fireworks ExpectedThere is a compelling picture that is currently being painted on the Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock chart, and I have been watching this picture develop with admiration and great anticipation. The picture that is in development has an embedded pattern that is suggesting that a powerful breakout in BIDU stock is now imminent.The use of price patterns to decipher trends and forecast future prices is based on the workings of technical analysis. This style of investment analysis is a popular method among.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...