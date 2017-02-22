Following Lawsuits In Australia & The US, Ansell Files A Third Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Reckitt Benckiser In The UK

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansell Healthcare Products LLC and Ansell (UK) Ltd, wholly owned subsidiaries of Ansell Ltd., a global leader in protection solutions, today announced they filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd for their distribution of the "Durex RealFeel®" condom. The action, filed in the High Court in London, follows similar lawsuits against Reckitt Benckiser in Australia and the US and alleges infringement of Ansell's European Patent number 2 280 618 which is entitled "Dip-formed Synthetic Polyisoprene Latex Articles with Improved Intraparticle and Interparticle Crosslinks."

This lawsuit against Reckitt Benckiser marks the third patent infringement suit filed by Ansell against Reckitt Benckiser over the last three years. As part of a global strategy to safeguard its valuable intellectual property and protect its highly-innovative non-latex SKYN® condom product line, Ansell Ltd and Ansell Healthcare Products LLC filed a first patent infringement suit against Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare Australia Pty Limited and Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd in the New South Wales District Registry of the Federal Court of Australia in November 2014. A decision from the Australian Court is expected later this year. In addition, in October 2015, Ansell Healthcare Products LLC filed a second patent infringement suit against Reckitt Benckiser LLC in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

Ansell is requesting a permanent injunction to stop Reckitt Benckiser from infringing European Patent (UK) number 2 280 618. In particular, Ansell's claim will seek an injunction to stop Reckitt Benckiser from engaging in any of the following activities in the UK during the term of that patent, without the consent of Ansell:

Importing the Durex RealFeel product into the UK.

Selling, supplying or otherwise disposing of the Durex RealFeel product in the UK; and

Offering to sell, supply or otherwise dispose of the Durex RealFeel product in the UK.

In addition, Ansell is seeking:

Damages, including lost profits, costs (attorney fees), interest and further relief as the Court deems just and proper.

"Ansell is a global leader in the development and commercialization of condoms and surgical gloves utilizing patented polyisoprene technology," says Bill Reilly, Senior Vice President and Corporate General Counsel at Ansell. "The Company has made significant R&D investments in this technology and related patents and this lawsuit seeks to protect these investments."

Ansell is represented in the UK law suit by Kempner and Partners LLP.

About Ansell

Ansell is a world leader in providing superior health and safety protection solutions that enhance human well-being. With operations in North America, Latin America/Caribbean, EMEA and Asia, Ansell employs nearly 15,000 people worldwide and holds leading positions in the personal protective equipment and medical gloves market, as well as in the sexual health and well-being category worldwide. Ansell operates in four main business segments: Industrial, Medical, Single Use and Sexual Wellness.

Information on Ansell and its products can be found at www.ansell.com.

Ansell, ® and TM are trademarks owned by Ansell Limited or one of its affiliates. US Patented and US and non-US Patents Pending: www.ansell.com/patentmarking © 2017 Ansell Limited. All Rights Reserved.

For more information:

Ansell News Bureau

news@ansell.com

+ 1 732 345 2167