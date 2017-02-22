Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank / Miscellaneous - High Priority Sberbank: Change of the Rating of the Issuer of issue-grade securities (news with additional features) 22-Feb-2017 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. * STATEMENT of Material Fact On Change of the Rating of the Issuer of issue-grade securities by the Rating Agency under the Agreement with the Issuer* *1. General Information * 1.1 Full Sberbank company of Russia name of the issuer 1.2 Short Sberbank company name of the issuer 1.3 Location Moscow, Russian Federation of the issuer 1.4 OGRN 1027700132195 (Primary State Registra tion Number) of the issuer 1.5 INN 7707083893 (Taxpaye r Identifi cation Number) of the issuer 1.6 Unique 1481? code assigned by the registra tion authorit y to the issuer 1.7 Internet http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=3043 addresse , www.sberbank.com s used by the issuer to disclose informat ion *2. Content of the Statement * 2.1. Subject Sberbank (Issuer) of the rating change (issue-g rade securiti es and/or their issuer): 2.2. Type of Base credit rating; rating adjusted base credit rating; counterparty risk changed assessment for the subject of rating assessme nt (credit rating, long-ter m credit rating, corporat e governan ce rating, other): 2.3. If the Not applicable subject of the rating change are issue-gr ade securiti es of the issuer, indicate the type, category , series and other identify ing characte ristics of such issue-gr ade securiti es: 2.4. In case Base credit rating: rating value before the change - of a ba2, after the change - ba1. rating Adjusted base credit rating: rating value before the change, change - ba2, after the change - ba1. indicate Counterparty risk assessment: rating value before the the change - Ba1(cr)/NotPrime(cr), after the change rating -Baa3(cr)/Prime-3(cr) value before and after the change. 2.5. Date of February 21, 2017 rating change: 2.6. Brief A description of the methodology used by the descript international rating agency to assign ratings is ion of publicly available and is published on the website at the www.moodys.com. rating value or address of the Internet page with publicly availabl e informat ion about the methodol ogy used for assignin g the ratings: 2.7. Full and Full name: short Moody's Investors Service Ltd. company Short name: Moody's names Location: One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 (name 5FA, United Kingdom for a non-comm ercial entity), location , INN (if applicab le), and OGRN (if applicab le) of the entity which assigned the ratings (the rating agency). 2.8. Other The rating agency also took the following rating informat actions: the outlook for issuer's long-term ratings ion has been changed from Negative to Stable. about the ratings indicate d at the discreti on of the issuer: *3. Signature * *Deputy Chairman Of the Executive Board of Sberbank B. I. Zlatkis February 21, 2017 L.S.* Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NWCTOTEMUU [1] Document title: Change of the Rating of the Issuer of issue-grade securities The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Sberbank 19 Vavilova St. 117997 Moscow Russia Phone: +7-495-957-57-21 E-mail: media@sberbank.ru Internet: www.sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Listed: Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt; London, Moscow Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 3878 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 546727 22-Feb-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=aa244526584fb167fcbc6782d2f61090&application_id=546727&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

