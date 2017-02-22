Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2017) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (FSE: APY) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company"), a creative and technical supplier for Fortune 500 brands such as Cisco, Qualcomm, Intel, and Coca-Cola, as well as recently being invited as a member of the prestigious VR/AR Association, would like to announce that the project "Pixelated Camouflage" that illuminates the façade of a hotel in São Paulo, created with YDreams' technological partnership, won the top award in the category of architecture by the IF Design Awards held in Germany.

A project that ties architecture, technology and design in an innovative way was the highlight in the architecture category of the IF Design Awards, one of the most important design awards of the world, held annually in Germany. Entered as "Light Creature", the interactive facade of the WZ Hotel transformed the new facade of the hotel into a new architectural icon of the city. The concept was created by Studio Guto Requena, with technological execution by YDreams Global and collaboration with Luka Brajovic.

The project monitors the soundscape 24 hours a day, collecting sounds of the surroundings building by a polyphonic recorder installed in the building, as well as the temperature and air quality and turns them in real time into visual effects with colourful graphics. The result is a pixelated camouflage that visually reflects the busy avenue in São Paulo. In order to increase the contribution with people passing by, YDreams Global also developed a mobile interactive application that enables direct interaction from the public with the download of an app.

For Karina Israel, COO of YDreams Global, the project differs by having transformed the hotel into a "living organism sensitive to sounds and air quality coming from the Avenue. We are very proud to have a project of ours be associated with winning such a prestigious international award. It validates the quality of the interactive and immersive scope of work the YDreams team is capable of."

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com), is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro that combines both Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design, and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

More Information:

James Nelson

Director, Canada

Tel: 604-646-6910



hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.