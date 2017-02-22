Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Temperature Sensors Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global automotive temperature sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive Temperature Sensors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing popularity of multi-climate control systems in wider automotive segment to drive adoption of temperature sensors. The automotive HVAC system witnessed many developments in recent past. These developments were in terms of technology or components adopted into the system. However, the objective is always toward developing efficient HVAC systems for the automotive segment.

Key vendors

Continental

Sensata Technologies

Bosch

Delphi

NXP Semiconductors

Other prominent vendors

Amphenol

DENSO

EPCOS

Texas Instruments

Market drivers:

Increasing end-user concerns regarding vehicle security, environmental safety, and need for better performance.

Stringent regulations for emission control driving adoption of temperature sensors.

Changing automotive environment is driving demand for high temperature sensors.

Rising demand for battery management driving demand for battery sensor.

Rapid electrification of mechanical components leading to increased use of electronic components in vehicles.

Market challenges:

Commoditization in automotive MEMS sensors.

Rising cost pressure on automotive OEMs.

Improper tuning of sensors can impede driving experience.

Low profitability for sensor suppliers may impact working capital.

Market trends:

Growing popularity of multi-climate control systems in wider automotive segment to drive adoption of temperature sensors.

Increasing acceptance of non-contact temperature sensors such as IR sensor in automotive market.

Rise in new EV launches to drive temperature sensors market.

Advanced MEMS packaging techniques are expected to benefit temperature sensors market.

Preference toward inorganic growth by automotive sensor vendors owing to influence of semiconductor industry.

