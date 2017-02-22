HEINEKEN NV: Heineken N.V. publishes 2016 Annual Report

Amsterdam, 22 February 2017 - Heineken N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) today published its 2016 Annual Report. This year's edition is the first time the company has combined its annual and sustainability report into one document. HEINEKEN firmly believes business growth and sustainability go hand in hand, which is why 'Brewing a Better World' is one of the company's six business priorities. Disclosing the progress of 'Brewing a Better World' together with the company's financial results is a logical next step.

HEINEKEN's financial highlights have been reported in the 2016 full year results press release published on 15 February 2017, which can be downloaded from the company website www.theHEINEKENcompany.com.

HEINEKEN's 2016 sustainability highlights include the following:

CO 2 emissions in production decreased from 6.7 to 6.5 kg CO 2 e/hl last year: a 37% reduction compared with baseline year 2008. In absolute terms, CO 2 emissions were reduced by 5% since 2008, despite business volumes having grown by 52% during that time.

HEINEKEN invested in 125,000 green fridges to help customers reduce emissions. CO 2 emissions per fridge were 46% less than in 2010.

Water consumption in breweries decreased to 3.6 hl/hl, a 28% decline compared with 2008. For breweries in water-stressed areas the 2020 target of 3.3 hl/hl has already been reached.

We sourced 49% of agricultural raw materials used in Africa and the Middle East locally.

Our major markets invested more than 10% of their media spend on Enjoy Heineken® Responsibly campaigns and activities. Moreover, 51 of our operating companies had a partnership in place to address alcohol-related harm.

EUR 200 million will be committed to reinforce our 'When You Drive, Never Drink' message in the next five years with campaigns in markets around the world.



Jean-Francois van Boxmeer, Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO, said: "Our performance in 2016 reflects the successful execution of our strategy, as well as the relevance of our unique diversified footprint and premium brand portfolio, led by Heineken®. In relation to sustainability, our ambition is to Brew a Better World from 'Barley to Bar', connecting our activities to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the COP21 Paris Agreement on climate change. We are making good progress in all of our six sustainability focus areas, putting us firmly on track to reach the vast majority of our commitments for 2020."

The full Heineken N.V. 2016 Annual Report can be accessed and downloaded from the company website www.theHEINEKENcompany.com.

Press enquiries

Michael Fuchs

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Jesper Kleingeld

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor and analyst enquiries

Sonya Ghobrial

E-mail: investors@heineken.com (mailto:investors@heineken.com)

Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Marc Kanter / Gabriela Malczynska

E-mail: investors@heineken.com (mailto:investors@heineken.com)

Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Editorial information:

Brewing a Better World

Sustainability is an integral part of HEINEKEN's business operations and is one of HEINEKEN's business priorities. HEINEKEN's sustainability commitments come to life through Brewing a Better World, the company's long-term approach to creating shared, sustainable value throughout the entire value chain. Brewing a Better World is focused on six areas where we and our stakeholders believe we can make the biggest difference: water stewardship, reducing CO 2 emissions, sourcing sustainably, advocating responsible consumption, promoting health and safety and growing with communities.

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a powerful portfolio of more than 250 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business and delivers value for all stakeholders. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ approximately 73,500 people and operate more than 165 breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us via @HEINEKENCorp.

Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements with regard to the financial position and results of HEINEKEN's activities. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond HEINEKEN's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market and economic conditions, the behaviour of other market participants, changes in consumer preferences, the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and achieve anticipated synergies, costs of raw materials, interest-rate and exchange-rate fluctuations, changes in tax rates, changes in law, change in pension costs, the actions of government regulators and weather conditions. These and other risk factors are detailed in HEINEKEN's publicly filed annual reports. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this press release. HEINEKEN does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Market share estimates contained in this press release are based on outside sources, such as specialised research institutes, in combination with management estimates. With regard to the non-financial indicators: despite the continuous strengthening of our data collection processes and the fact that our operating companies and data owners have reported to the best of their knowledge, in good faith and in accordance with agreed procedures, it is not possible to ascertain 100% completeness of sustainability data contained in our report. Our operating companies are at differing maturity levels with regards to implementing the various data collection processes. Where we have any concerns, however, it is highlighted in the report. Deloitte provides limited assurance on the selected indicators as described in detail in the Assurance report of the independent auditor.

-Ends-

Please click here for full press release. (http://hugin.info/130667/R/2081086/783765.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: HEINEKEN NV via Globenewswire

