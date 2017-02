UBM plc

22 February 2017

UBM plc - Results for the year ended 31 December 2016

2016 Final Dividend - Record Date and Payment Date

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.7, UBM plc announces that for the Final Dividend of 16.6p per Ordinary share the Record Date is 28 April 2017 and the Payment Date is 25 May 2017.

