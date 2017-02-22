Bureau Veritas, leaders in testing, inspection/audit, advisory and certification services for the Smartworld, will unveil a new, disruptive approach to product cyber security testing in partnership with CEA-Leti at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, starting 27th February. The company will also launch their new suite of Smart Wear testing solutions for products including Trackers, VR Headsets and Smart Clothing on 1st March in cooperation with 7layers. Additionally, Bureau Veritas and 7layers will host a series of industry insight briefings covering topics such as Smart Homes, Transportation and Cities from 27th February 2nd March on Stand #1F50 in Hall 1.

Philippe Sissoko, Technical Director at Bureau Veritas' LCIE commented, "Cyber-attacks are about to become more aggressive and complex, especially within the Internet of Things market area. It is estimated that by 2020, around 50 billion connected objects will be launched into markets, and more than one out of two devices will have an Internet of Things security attack. CEA and Bureau Veritas have enjoyed a successful partnership in delivering innovative solutions to the TIC marketplace for many years. Most recently we have been working to automate product cyber security testing, currently a manual process often taking many weeks, and sometimes months. We firmly believe our solution will disrupt the cyber security testing marketplace. Not only are we reducing the testing time to a matter of days, we are also improving the security protection thanks to the focus on the safety critical wireless/wired interfaces, our digitalization approach and the massive reference database of cyber-attacks that CEA maintain and update on an ongoing basis."

Co-presenting will be Bureau Veritas' research partners, CEA-Leti, who will introduce and demonstrate the automated testing of a product's physical interface security features (not only the software) thanks to their innovative scanning and fuzzing techniques. Bureau Veritas claim the time taken to scan and identify threats and weaknesses will be significantly reduced, speeding up time to market for the latest Internet of Things devices. The level of protection will also be enhanced thanks to the digitalization of simulated attacks.

Bureau Veritas will offer demonstrations at Mobile World Congress on Stand #1F50 in Hall 1 at the following times:

Smart Wear Launch of Testing Solutions for Trackers, VR Headsets and Smart Clothing

In partnership with 7layers, Bureau Veritas have announced they will launch new Smart Wear testing solutions for products including Trackers, VR Headsets and Smart Clothing at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Wednesday 1st March at 10:30am. Co-presenting will be one of Bureau Veritas strategic partners, TexRay's AIQ Smart Clothing, who will showcase their BioMan range of products that successfully completed the Smart Wear program from Bureau Veritas. The companies are offering a select number of interested Mobile World Congress visitors the chance to join the product launch in Barcelona.

Elizabeth Hausler, VP of Global Technical Services at Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services and Technical Lead for the Smart Wear Solutions Program commented, "As two mature industries converge, there are many challenges facing manufacturers of smart wear products. There is a need for industry standards, the need to address consumer concerns and the real issue of understanding the regulatory framework for this new category of product. Our unique position in having global capabilities covering traditional physical and chemical testing as well as connectivity testing meant we were able to address these challenges. We first carried out a comprehensive consumer panel evaluation to identify the real concerns of users. We then adapted existing well-known standards covering both physical, chemical as well connectivity requirements. Moving forward, we will also continue to leverage our leading industry position including our chair position within standards bodies such as the ASTM Committee on Smart Textiles (D13.50) and AATCC's research committee on Electronically Integrated Textiles (RA111)."

Industry Insight Series Daily Executive Briefings Covering Smart Testing, Wear, Homes, Transportation and Cities

Bureau Veritas and 7layers will host a series of industry insight briefings at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Under the motto smart me smart home smart city Bureau Veritas will present their comprehensive portfolio, covering virtually all aspects that have to be tried and tested to make the Internet of Things become a working reality. Specialists from the USA, Europe and Asia will address today's and tomorrow's challenges over the four days at Stand #1F50 in Hall 1

Whether it be understanding and overcoming interoperability challenges with smart home products, understanding how to apply for connected car certification in the USA, how to secure your product with fast and effective cyber security testing, key steps to consider when developing products for smart cities, how to address the real concerns of consumers with smart wear products or how to increase quality and efficiency in a wireless test laboratory, Bureau Veritas will be on hand to address concerns.

Interested Mobile World Congress visitors can join the Industry Insight Series by expressing interest at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BV-MWC2017-BCN. For those that are not able to attend, Bureau Veritas are offering e-copies of the materials post show.

Monday 27th February

2017 11am 11:30am: Smart Home - Overcoming Connectivity Challenges

4pm 5pm: Smart Testing Automating Cybersecurity Testing Tuesday 28th February

2017 11am 12pm: Smart Testing Automating Cybersecurity Testing

2pm 2:30pm: Smart City LPWAN Compliance Challenges

4:30pm 5:30pm: Smart Testing Connectivity (followed by Drinks Reception) Wednesday 1st March

2017 11am 12pm: Smart Wear Product Launch

2pm 2:30pm: Smart Transportation V2X Certification Update

4:30pm 5:30pm: Smart Testing Automating Cybersecurity Testing (followed by Drinks Reception) Thursday 2nd March

2017 11am 12pm: Smart Testing Automating Cybersecurity Testing

About Mobile World Congress

Held between 27 February and 2 March and organized by the GSMA, the annual event provides a venue for over 100,000 industry players and over 2,000 exhibitors from all over the world to gather, network, exchange ideas and showcase cutting-edge technologies and the most innovative products solutions.

Website: https://www.mobileworldcongress.com/

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a global leader in testing, inspection and certification services. Founded in 1828, the group has more than 66,500 employees in 1,400 offices and laboratories located in 140 countries. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performances by offering innovative services and solutions in order to ensure that their products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environment protection and social responsibility.

Website: www.bureauveritas.com

Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance and sustainability provider for the global consumer product and retail markets. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspections, certification, audits and engineering services for a wide range of consumer products. These products include soft goods; electrical and electronic products; smartworld products and services including wireless and mobile devices; automotive equipment; hard goods; toys and juvenile products; premiums; food products as well as health, beauty, cosmetics, and household products.

Website: www.bureauveritas.com/cps

About AIQ Smart clothing

AiQ Smart Clothing Inc. plays a crucial role within the Smart Clothing supply chain by offering a complete and vertical integration of functional and fashionable technologies. It excels in the textile incorporation of technology by combining and installing multiple key components from King's Metal Fiber Technologies www.kingsmetalfiber.com, one of Tex-Ray subsidiaries. They also specialize in developing wearable systems that are fully compatible with their downstream manufacturer and parent company, Tex-Ray.

In 2009, the idea of joining textiles and electronics became a reality with the beginning of the AiQ Smart Clothing project that was born as a department of Tex-Ray. For years they have been setting the standards in the Smart Clothing industry and, in 2012, AiQ Smart Clothing Inc. emerged as a subsidiary company. Based in Taiwan and with years of industry know-how, AiQ Smart Clothing Inc. is an ideal partner for wearable technology solutions. Visitors to Mobile World Congress can visit AIQ Smart Clothing at Congress Square on Stand CS125

Website: http://www.aiqsmartclothing.com/

About CEA-Leti

Leti is an institute of CEA, a French research-and-technology organization with activities in energy, IT, healthcare, defence and security. Leti is focused on creating value and innovation through technology transfer to its industrial partners. It specializes in nanotechnologies and their applications, from wireless devices and systems, to biology, healthcare and photonics. NEMS and MEMS are at the core of its activities. In addition to Leti's 1,700 employees, there are more than 250 students involved in research activities, which makes Leti a mainspring of innovation expertise. Leti's portfolio of 2,800 patents helps strengthen the competitiveness of its industrial partners.

CEA-Leti maintains a leadership position in cybersecurity covering:

Cryptography

Characterization

Communication and secure protocols

Software security

System architecture for security

Security evaluation of systems and components

Big Data and data analysis; behavior analysis; data mining

Sensor (capacitive, pressure, etc.) systems and integration

Website: http://www-leti.cea.fr/en

