Regulatory News:

During its meeting of 22 February 2017, Peugeot SA's (Paris:UG) Supervisory Board unanimously approved the draft resolutions proposed by the Managing Board. These will be submitted to the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 10 May 2017.

Upon the proposal of the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee, it unanimously decided to reappoint the Managing Board for a four-year period, without changing the distribution of tasks between Managing Board members.

The Supervisory Board also decided to propose to shareholders the reappointment as Supervisory Board members of Pamela Knapp, Helle Kristoffersen, Henri Philippe Reichstul and Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux, the ratification of the co-optation of Jack Azoulay and the appointment, upon the proposal of the Government, of Florence Verzelen to replace the SOGEPA company.

Lastly, it decided to propose an amendment to the Company's Articles of Association to provide for continued employee shareholder representation on the Supervisory Board and took note of the proposal to appoint1 Bénédicte Juyaux as a member representing employee shareholders. This proposal reflects the Managing Board and Supervisory Committee's wish to continue to involve employee shareholders in the definition of Company strategy and thus contribute to the quality of social dialogue.

About PSA Group

1 Upon the proposal by the Supervisory Boards of Company Mutual Funds (fonds communs de placement d'entreprise) invested in Peugeot SA shares

Contacts:

