TwentyEighty Strategy Execution Releases Top 10 Trends for 2017

Project management discipline evolving beyond traditional borders and methodologies; emergence of adaptive execution gives rise to new meta-practice

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --TwentyEighty Strategy Execution, a leading global training company, has released its Top 10 Strategy Execution Trends for 2017. As organisations become leaner and flatter, the discipline of project management has evolved to keep pace. Whether by adopting methods from other practices or identifying and communicating value within the organisation, project managers are becoming more important implementers of company strategy and are being recognised as essential parts of every business.

"As organisational structure changes, collaboration and strategic thinking are happening from the bottom-up, and smart organisations are recognising the need for skill sets beyond traditional project management to be successful," said Tim Wasserman, Chief Learning Officer, TwentyEighty Strategy Execution. "This blurring and blending of disciplines into the meta-practice of adaptive execution forces transparency, cross-functional teamwork, and innovation, all of which helps companies get work done."

TwentyEighty Strategy Execution put together a panel of experts to identify the top 10 project-based work trends for 2017, which further explore the transformation of traditional project management and highlight the emergence of the combined meta-practice of project management, business analysis, and strategy execution.

Adaptive Execution: The Birth of One Meta-Practice

Organisations are less concerned about adhering to single methodologies like Agile or Waterfall, and are instead creating a blend that works for their culture and their strategy.

Digitalisation - A New Project Management Tribe

The adoption of mobile, cloud and data technology is changing how companies run projects and get work done. Leaders need the skills to take charge when technology increasingly drives the business.

Change Managers are Essential for Innovation

Change managers are no longer being sidestepped as organisations recognise that change needs formal handling. The change managers of today are laying the foundation for the progress of tomorrow.

The BA and PM Partnership Strengthens

As adaptive strategy execution continues to evolve, the relationship between business analysis and project management will mature into a strong partnership that combines best practices from each of the two disciplines to more effectively achieve organisational alignment.

Renewed Focus on Benefits Management

This year there will be a renewed focus on benefits management as it reinvents itself as a simpler process that is not just reserved for business analysts.

Project Management is for Everyone

Project management used to be a niche profession reserved for a small group of practitioners in distinct industries. As more organisations realise that their strategies are executed through a series of projects, more professionals are seeing the value of acquiring PM skills.

Value is the Buzzword

This year, project practitioners will have renewed focus on identifying and communicating the value - or return on investment - they bring to their organisation.

Accountability Through Coaching

Formal coaching relationships are emerging within project management, as less experienced project managers gain direction and support from more tenured project professionals. Senior project managers are taking time out between project deliveries to dedicate time to a formal leadership and coaching role for more junior members of the organisation.

Co-Location, Distributed Work and the Rise of Collaboration

Organisations are still trying to find the balance between project teams conveniently co-located and those working virtually in global project teams. With team collaboration cited as a must have for successful projects, organisations will spend more time focusing on how to bring teams closer together through web and physical space use.

Agile is not just for IT

Across industries beyond IT, an active migration toward an Agile mindset means that project workers are learning to adjust while projects are in mid-flight, instead of planning the course ahead of time and sticking to the original route.

"Organisations have taken notice that they need to be skilled on a variety of approaches to project-based work," said Wasserman. "While having expertise in different areas is necessary, having a strategic perspective is the bridge or missing piece of the puzzle that unifies everything that we do."

