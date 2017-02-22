VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- When you gamble, use your GameSense. That's the message MGM Resorts International will be sharing with its customers across North America as part of an agreement with BCLC, British Columbia's provincial gambling corporation, to license its responsible gambling program, GameSense. MGM anticipates having GameSense fully integrated into all 17 of its properties across the USA within the year.

The agreement, announced at the fifth annual New Horizons in Responsible Gambling Conference in Vancouver, B.C., marks the first time a program of this kind is being adopted by any commercial gaming company in North America.

Introduced by BCLC in 2009, GameSense is an innovative, player-focused responsible gambling program that encourages players to adopt behaviours and attitudes that can reduce the risk of developing gambling disorders.

MGM is adopting GameSense to enhance awareness and education about responsible gambling for players and guests and, in doing so, raising the standards within the industry.

As part of the agreement, MGM has committed to funding $1 million USD over five years, towards a research partnership between BCLC, MGM, and the University of Nevada Las Vegas' (UNLV) International Gaming Institute. UNLV will help facilitate development of a consortium of internationally renowned experts in responsible gambling, and will also work closely with the University of British Columbia's Centre for Gambling Research. This will include a multi-faceted research project to enhance GameSense and all responsible gambling products based on new, data-driven, scientifically-based expertise in responsible gambling.

About GameSense:

Introduced by BCLC in 2009, GameSense is an innovative, player-focused responsible gambling program that encourages players to adopt behaviours and attitudes that can reduce the risk of developing gambling disorders. This includes setting and sticking to personally-allocated time and monetary limits for gambling, as well as being open and honest with family, friends and oneself when it comes to personal gambling habits.

GameSense has earned international recognition such as the World Lottery Association's Best Overall Responsible Gambling Program (2010), and the U.S.- based National Council on Problem Gambling's Social Responsibility Award (2015). In addition to being licensed and piloted at MGM Resort International casino properties, the program has been implemented by Connecticut Lottery, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission and Canadian provinces Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

About BCLC:

BCLC is a Crown corporation offering socially responsible gambling entertainment through 35 casino gaming properties, 7 bingo halls, over 3,800 lottery retailers and through its online gaming website, PlayNow.com. Last year, BCLC generated more than $1.3 billion in net income to benefit provincial and community programs, including healthcare, education and charities across British Columbia, Canada.

About MGM Resorts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is one of the world's leading global hospitality companies, operating a portfolio of destination resort brands including Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage. The Company opened MGM National Harbor in Maryland on December 8, 2016, and is in the process of developing MGM Springfield in Massachusetts. MGM Resorts controls and holds a 76 percent economic interest in the operating partnership of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP), a premier triple-net lease real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts. The Company also owns 56 percent of MGM China Holdings Limited (SEHK: 2282), which owns MGM MACAU and is developing MGM COTAI, and 50 percent of CityCenter in Las Vegas, which features ARIA Resort & Casino. MGM Resorts is named among FORTUNE® Magazine's 2016 list of World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information about MGM Resorts International, visit the Company's website at www.mgmresorts.com.

Quotes:

Jim Lightbody, President & CEO, BCLC

"We believe it's our role to take the lead in providing better responsible gambling programming that supports our players, helps reduce harm and strengthens the gaming industry as a whole. We are thrilled MGM Resorts recognizes the value of our GameSense program, and wants to align with us to further the positive role it can play in reducing gambling-related harm."

Alan Feldman, Executive VP of Global Government & Industry Affairs, MGM Resorts International

"MGM is excited to adopt the GameSense platform and to form this dynamic research enterprise. Our vision for GameSense is to transform the guest experience at our properties by providing a program that is rooted in enhanced customer service, player education, and leading research."

Contacts:

MGM Resorts International

Gordon Absher

VP, Corporate Communications

702-692-6767

gabsher@mgmresorts.com



BCLC Media Relations

604-225-6460

mediarelations@bclc.com



