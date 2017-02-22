OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced the sale of its German Healthcare subsidiary, Metrax GmbH, commonly referred to as Primedic, for approximately €11.7 million in cash. Primedic was acquired in 2014 for approximately €7.5 million in cash and focused on the sale of automated external defibrillators outside the United States. Its results were reported as part of OSI Systems' Healthcare division.

"Given that our strategic direction is focused on the expansion of our hospital and clinical solutions, the AED product line was deemed to be a non-core asset. This demonstrates our commitment to prioritizing areas that provide the best opportunities for profitable growth," commented Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems' Chairman and CEO.

Sales and operating income of this business for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 were approximately $18.2 million and $1.2 million, respectively. The transaction was completed on February 17, 2017.

OSI Systems, Inc. is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic system and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries.

