sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,134 Euro		+0,219
+3,70 %
WKN: A0B7XJ ISIN: CA5503721063 Ticker-Symbol: GXD 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,002
6,125
22.02.
5,981
6,108
22.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION6,134+3,70 %