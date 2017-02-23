BLU Products European version of the latest BLU LIFE MAX Smartphone available to pre-order exclusively at Amazon.co.uk

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --BLU Products, the market leader in unlocked devices in the United States, announces the European BLU LIFE MAX, its latest smartphone, with an eye-catching design, power efficiency, and incredible value. The BLU LIFE MAX's 3700 mAh super battery highlights the enormous power capacity, enough for up to three days of standard usage without having to recharge. Other features include a vibrant 5.5-inch HD display, curved glass, and ultra-fast fingerprint sensor.

The BLU LIFE MAX is now available exclusively at Amazon.co.uk, unlocked, with European 4G network support for £109.99 including a case, screen protector, and premium stereo headphones, free inside the box.

However there is an incredible promotional offer for those wishing to purchase the BLU LIFE MAX on the day of its release paying only £89.99 saving a massive £20. This makes the BLU LIFE MAX one of the cheapest phones in the UK equipped with a fingerprint sensor. The pre-order promotion ends on Amazon.co.uk at midnight, March 6.

Customers who wish to purchase the BLU LIFE MAX can visit the following link:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B01MYX5HP9

Powered by a 64-Bit MediaTek MT6737 processor that is designed to provide blazing fast 4G-LTE speeds, high performance, and battery efficiency, coupled with a visually stunning 5.5-inch Curved Glass Display with a 267ppi, resulting in an extremely vivid and bright viewing experience.

Power users rejoice, the BLU LIFE MAX has a monster 3700mAh battery, which makes sure you never run out of battery in a single workday. On the back, you will find an ultra-fast fingerprint sensor, which allows for seamless unlocking of the phone, improved security for files, and other fingerprint security features available.

For photographers, Dual Cameras include an advanced 8 mega pixel autofocus main camera plus 5 megapixel front facing camera including face beautification software for any touch ups needed and built in front facing LED flash to light up any night time or low light selfies.

The memory configuration includes 16GB built in storage plus 2GB RAM, with an expandable Micro SD Slot to 64GB in order ensure a seamless user experience. The BLU LIFE MAX is also Dual SIM capable, shipping with Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Learn more about the BLU LIFE MAX here: http://bluproducts.com/devices/life-max/

Full Specification

Network: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, (4G HSPA+ 42Mbps) 900/1900/2100MHz, (4G LTE Cat 4 Up to 150 Mbps) FDD 1/3/7/20

Display: 5.5-inch 720 x 1280, 267 ppi

Processor: 64-Bit MediaTek MT6737, 1.3 GHz Quad-Core with Mali -T720 graphics GPU

-T720 graphics GPU OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Camera: Rear - 8.0 megapixel with LED Flash, (1.12mm pixel size, 1/4 inch

sensor, 2.8mm aperture) HD 1080p@30fps video recording Front - 5.0 megapixel, LED Flash



Connectivity: Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.0, Hotspot, NextRadio

Memory: 2GB RAM, 16GB Internal Memory, Micro SD Slot up to 64GB

Dimensions: 154.5 x 77.1 x 8.7 mm

Battery: Li-Polymer 3700 mAh

Available Colours: Midnight Blue

