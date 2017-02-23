Solvay S.A.: Solvay completes the sale of its Vinythai stake to AGC Asahi Glass

Brussels, February 23, 2017 --- Solvay has completed the divestment of its 58.77 percent stake in its Thai subsidiary Vinythai PCL to Japanese company AGC Asahi Glass. The transaction was based on a total enterprise value of 16.5 billion Thai Baht (€ 435 million).

An international chemical and advanced materials company, Solvay assists its customers in innovating, developing and delivering high-value, sustainable products and solutions which consume less energy and reduce CO 2 emissions, optimize the use of resources and improve the quality of life. Solvay serves diversified global end markets, including automotive and aerospace, consumer goods and healthcare, energy and environment, electricity and electronics, building and construction as well as industrial applications. Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with about 30,900 employees spread across 53 countries. It generated pro forma net sales of € 12.4 billion in 2015, with 90% made from activities where it ranks among the world's top 3 players. Solvay SA (SOLB.BE (https://www.euronext.com/en/products/equities/BE0003470755-XBRU/quotes)) is listed on Euronext in Brussels and Paris (Bloomberg: SOLB.BB (http://www.bloomberg.com/quote/SOLB:BB) - Reuters: SOLB.BR (http://www.reuters.com/finance/stocks/overview'symbol=SOLB.BR)).



Vinythai operates Solvay's state-of-the-art chlorovinyls technology and is a key player in the Southeast Asian market. With 450 employees, it had net sales of € 436 million in 2015. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

