Tesla's quarterly results show more of the roller coaster that has been Tesla Motors, as it builds the world's largest battery factory, re-invents solar and spearheads the mass-market adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

But despite record EV sales, the acquisition of a financially troubled SolarCity appears to have left a mark on Tesla's Q4 results. While revenues in the company's Energy Generation and Storage division rose four-fold to $131 million, margins are much lower than at Tesla's automotive business, with a 2.7% gross margin ensuring an operating loss for the division.

And while it is hard to tease out from the limited financial figures provided exactly how much of the company's overall $121 million net loss during the quarter is related to SolarCity, Tesla did note $85 million in solar-related operating expenses.

These are measly figures

