IFTTT integration allows for home automation triggered by indoor air quality indicators

Acer today announced its new air monitor designed to help people keep tabs on indoor air quality. The Acer Air Monitor features a sleek and simple design, the device allows real-time monitoring of key air quality indicators through a dedicated app for smartphones, and by the changing colors of a breathing LED light embedded on the chassis. In addition, home automation based on air quality indicators, such as activating an air purifier, can be achieved thanks to IFTTT integration.

"In realization of our vision of the IoB (Internet of Beings), an IoT based on intelligence, we're excited to introduce the Acer Air Monitor to the market," said Wayne Ma, General Manager of IoB, Acer Cloud Technology (Taiwan) Inc. "Research from the US1 and EU2 both show that people on average spend about 90% of their time indoors; at home, at work, and everywhere in between, and we would like to empower people with actionable information to make better life choices."

Further highlighting the importance of indoor air quality, the World Health Organization3 reported that 4.3 million people die each year from exposure to household air pollution.

Six Key Indicators to Quantify Indoor Air Quality

Through a wide variety of sensors, the Acer Air Monitor is capable of tracking six key air quality indicators, including TVOC (Total Volatile Organic Compounds), carbon dioxide, PM2.5, PM10, temperature, and humidity. The measured data can be easily accessed in real time from a dedicated smartphone app from anywhere in the world through the internet, while warnings can be sent via push notifications when indicators exceed predefined thresholds. Triggers can also be sent to IFTTT, allowing users to take action when air quality changes.

Design That Blends Into the Home or Office

The Acer Air Monitor blends easily into home or office environments with a simple and sleek chassis, allowing users to place them throughout the house or workplace. A subtle circular breathing LED light allows users to visualize the current air quality through different colors that indicate varying degrees of air quality. An integrated sensor automatically turns off the light when the ambient lighting is dimmed to a certain level to prevent distracting users while they sleep.

Price and Availability

The Acer Air Monitor will be available in Q2 in selected countries, and will be on display during MWC 2017 at the Taiwan Excellence booth (Hall 7, 7L81). Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

