The makeup of India's 100 GW solar goal by 2022 has shifted shape this week following the confirmation by the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) that the target for solar park capacity has doubled from 20 GW to 40 GW.

This target capacity increase was first outlined in the new budget at the turn of the year, but the confirmation from government also included further details of how the target is to be reached.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) will oversee the development of this goal, working closely with respective state governments to see through project development of ultra-mega solar power plants across the country.

A total of 50 solar parks will now be built between 2019-2020, backed by central government financing of $1.2 billion. Park developers will receive a grant of up to INR 2.5 million (around $37,000) to draw up draft project reports prior to each park's construction, after which the government will release Central Financial Assistance ...

