Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2017) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC: SNCGF) is pleased to inform shareholders that Dr. Luisa Moreno has accepted an appointment to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Moreno is Co-founder and Managing Partner of Toronto-based Tahuti Global, a successful Global Advisory and Consulting firm supplying services to government institutions, investment firms and companies in the mineral resource sector. She has been involved in industry metals, with a major focus on technology and energy metal companies, for many years and has published reports on rare earths and other critical metals. She has also been a guest speaker on television and at international conferences and has been quoted in newspapers and industry blogs. Dr. Moreno held positions as a Senior Analyst, at Toronto based-investment banks and as an Investment Research Analyst at a global investment research firm. She holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in physics engineering, as well as a Ph.D. in materials and mechanics from Imperial College, London.

"We are very pleased to have Dr. Moreno agree to join the board. Dr. Moreno's technical and economic research abilities, along with her unparalleled expertise in strategic minerals and related processes within the critical metals industry, will make her a valuable addition to the Manganese X Energy team," said Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X Energy Corp. "I look forward to working with Dr. Moreno as we continue to build Manganese X Energy within the manganese/EMD evolution in North America. With the addition of Dr. Moreno to our board of directors along with Peter Godbehere (advisory board member), our VP of Exploration, Roger Dahn and director Mark Billings, we are now very confident that we have formed a very well-seasoned experienced technical team, which will enable us to strive to become the first North American manganese producer to supply the North American EMD market. Our technical team will focus on metallurgical processing to produce a high grade concentrate, economical, cost saving, environmentally friendly processes which we anticipate to be very price competitive."

Mr. Anthony Viele has resigned to allow Dr. Moreno to join the board as an Alternate Director and has been appointed to the Technical & Marketing Advisory Board.

Granting of Options

The Company is pleased to announce that the Company has granted 400,000 incentive stock options to various Directors and members of Technical & Marketing Advisory Board. The options are exercisable at $0.21 per option for a period of 3 years from the date of grant and have no vesting conditions. The options are being issued under the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plans which were approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting on April 21, 2016. The Option Plan has been submitted, in the normal course to the TSX Venture Exchange for approval and no options can be exercised prior to the receipt of this approval.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries as well as the steel industry. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally friendly green/zero emissions, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

For more information, visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Martin Kepman

Interim CEO and Director

martin@kepman.com

1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.