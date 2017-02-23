BearingPoint's New Software Generation Abacus360 to be Powered by SAP HANA

FRANKFURT, Germany, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BearingPoint and SAP combine leading technologies Abacus360 and SAP HANA on one integrated platform for Finance, Risk, and Reporting

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint, a leading provider of Risk and Regulatory Technology (RiskTech/RegTech), will offer its new software generation Abacus360 on SAP HANA and plans a seamless integration into the SAP Financial Data Base powered by SAP HANA. The aim is to map finance, risk and reporting information in an efficient and high-performing way. The new integrated platform is for 360° reporting, risk calculation, and controlling regulatory Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). The platform is based on an innovative calculation engine that uses technologies like in-memory processing and grid architectures. Abacus360 facilitates a combination of regulatory data management with the Finance and Risk Data Platform of SAP, which is based on SAP HANA architecture.

Stefan Schütt, Partner at BearingPoint, explains: "Extending the FRDP (Finance and Risk Data Platform) data model to data required for regulatory reporting transforms FRDP into a comprehensive overarching data warehouse for banks. By seamlessly integrating our RegTech solution on the SAP platform, SAP's FRDP becomes a leading, fully scalable Finance and Risk platform for regulatory reporting. Banks need new technological solutions capable of processing and analyzing big data in Finance, Risk, and Reporting on the fly."

Dr. Nico Kohler, Global Head of Finance & Risk at SAP, comments: "The combination of SAP data management expertise through HANA technology and the regulatory processes based on BearingPoint's Abacus360 brings huge advantages for banks: less redundant data, rapid analysis of big data and easier implementation of future regulatory requirements, just to name a few. The SAP platform enables banks to use SAP modules and best-of-breed partner solutions such as Abacus360 on one integrated data platform."

Key benefits of the combined Finance and Risk platform are a uniform, non-redundant data storage, fully scalable in-memory processing, and continuous maintenance. As the solution integrates reporting, risk and finance applications based on a uniform data model, it meets BCBS 239 principles for risk data aggregation and reporting. Furthermore, the solution meets the data lineage requirements through a Complete Audit Trail (CAT).

The partnership between BearingPoint and SAP has been ongoing for many years. ABACUS/IIR has been integrated with SAP Bank Analyzer since 2011. With SAP Bank Analyzer 9.0, the product already runs on SAP HANA.

The new generation of Abacus360 is a technological advancement of the Abacus platform, proven over more than 20 years, and offers standard reporting modules for many jurisdictions, modules for risk and valuation, simulations, and risk quantification. Moreover, Abacus360 provides comprehensive functional components for instance for regulatory analytics, which facilitate simulations, detailed ex-post analyses, and flexible evaluations across reporting due dates. A major innovation of Abacus360 is "reporting at the push of a button." With the new generation, regulatory processes become more transparent and efficient.

About BearingPoint RegTech

With its RegTech product line, BearingPoint is a leading international provider of innovative regulatory and risk technology solutions (RegTech and RiskTech) and services along the Regulatory Value Chain for Financial Services.

Customers representing 5,000 firms worldwide, among them large international banks, a major part of the largest European banks, leading insurance companies as well as supervisory authorities and central banks, trust BearingPoint's RegTech products and services.

We work closely with regulators and as a member of standardization bodies such as XBRL consortium, we actively contribute to the process of standard setting. We combine our regulatory expertise with our proven, reliable and future-oriented RegTech Solution Suite and expert consulting capabilities as well as training seminars and managed services.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint consultants understand that the world of business changes constantly and that the resulting complexities demand intelligent and adaptive solutions. Our clients, whether in commercial or financial industries or in government, experience real results when they work with us. We combine industry, operational and technology skills with relevant proprietary and other assets in order to tailor solutions for each client's individual challenges. This adaptive approach is at the heart of our culture and has led to long-standing relationships with many of the world's leading companies and organizations. Our global consulting network of more than 10,000 people serves clients in over 75 countries and engages with them for measurable results and long-lasting success.

