sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,504 Euro		+0,05
+0,30 %
WKN: A0M95P ISIN: NL0006144495 Ticker-Symbol: ELVA 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
RELX NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RELX NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,604
16,671
13:02
16,635
16,64
13:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RELX NV
RELX NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RELX NV16,504+0,30 %