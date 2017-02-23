A new report by Australia's Climate Council talks of a "huge" year ahead for the country's large-scale solar sector, with more than 20 utility-scale solar plants totalling more than 1 GW set to come online in 2017, with a further 3.7 GW of new capacity in the pipeline.

The report, titled State of Solar 2016: Globally and in Australia, was a little conservative in its global cost projections, citing an average solar park price of $110/MWh and price falls of 40-70% by 2040, but generally painted a positive PV picture that tallied with many other leading reports issued in the past six months.

From an Australian perspective, beyond that 3.7 GW pipeline figure another noteworthy number was 20 GW: this is the amount of solar capacity the Climate Council believes ...

