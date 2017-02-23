Magnet 360 Included in Gartner's Market Guide for Salesforce Service Providers

MINNEAPOLIS, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Magnet 360, a Mindtree company, today announced it was included in Gartner's Market Guide for Salesforce Service Providers. Gartner identified Mindtree's Magnet 360 division as a representative provider for customer analytics, sales cloud, service cloud, marketing cloud and app cloud.

The report recommends that clients should "Favor service providers that have tools, templates and accelerators that can be leveraged to reduce time and cost to deploy, increase predictability and meet or exceed TCO requirements."

"By providing highly-certified Salesforce professionals with expertise across Salesforce clouds, Magnet 360 has established itself as a strategic partner for Salesforce globally. To increase and support these efforts, Magnet 360 will leverage its recently opened Salesforce Center of Excellence in Munich, Germany, to align to the expansion of Salesforce in continental Europe," said Matt Meents, CEO,Magnet 360. "Magnet 360 is committed to providing customers with Salesforce consulting from innovation to implementation and support."

"Throughout their history, Magnet 360 has been one of our strongest and most committed partners. Now as a part of Mindtree, they have the scale to really grow and continue to be a strategic and important partner," said Don Lynch, SVP Global Alliances from Salesforce.

The report referenced in this release is Gartner, Market Guide for Salesforce Service Providers, 17 November 2016

About Magnet 360

Magnet 360, a Mindtree company, has been a Salesforce partner since 2004, achieving Platinum status in 2015. We help forward-thinking companies engage their most important audiences to drive the growth, retention, and efficiencies that ensure meaningful business outcomes. By leveraging the Salesforce platform and an iterative delivery model, we help businesses work smarter and deliver value to their organizations quickly. Our innovative cross-cloud solutions have been delivered to customers in a variety of industries. Most notably, we have deep expertise in financial services, healthcare, CPG, retail, manufacturing, and media.

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] delivers digital transformation and technology services from ideationto execution, enabling Global 2000 clients to outperform the competition. 'Born digital,' Mindtree takes an agile, collaborative approach to creating customized solutions across the digital value chain. At the same time, our deep expertise in infrastructure and applications management helps optimize your IT into a strategic asset. Whether you need to differentiate your company, reinvent business functions or accelerate revenue growth, we can get you there. Visit http://www.mindtree.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Courtney Algeo

Magnet 360, a Mindtree company

612-230-2689

courtney.algeo@magnet360.com

