Deutsche Post DHL and T-Systems Renew Partnership

Five-year term and volume in the high hundreds of million euro range

Services: data centers, infrastructure, networks and value-added services

Additional services for cloud, new IT developments and IT security

A five-year term and a volume in the high hundreds of million euro range: Those are the key parameters of the new mega deal between Deutsche Post DHL and T-Systems. Essentially, Deutsche Telekom's business customer arm will run and further develop the data centers, networks and workplace systems for the Bonn-based logistics and mail company.

Deutsche Post DHL is migrating its existing IT platforms to the cloud with

T-Systems. Furthermore, the two partners will migrate the different infrastructures for voice and data traffic to a homogeneous IP-based network. New developments for additional IT maintenance and IT system services also form part of the framework agreement. In response to the ever tighter IT security requirements for enterprises, Deutsche Post DHL and T-Systems also will implement enhanced IT security concepts.

Telekom Deutschland also brings a whole bundle of services to the partnership: mobile communications solutions in the Machine to Machine (M2M) segment along with voice/data solutions and new value-added services.

"The collaboration with T-Systems ensures the stability and realignment of our IT systems. As the world's leading logistics service provider, this is an absolute must for us," says Jürgen Gerdes, Board member of the Deutsche Post DHL Group. "The agreement also helps us continue the journey we embarked upon a few years ago toward a consistent, integrated IT structure in the Group."

"As a digital service provider, we are accompanying Deutsche Post DHL along the path from classic IT and network services to the cloud and all-IP age," says Reinhard Clemens, member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management and T-Systems CEO.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

is the world's leading logistics and mail communication company. In its core business areas, the Group aims to be the number one choice - for customers, employees and investors alike. It links people, facilitates global trade and seeks - via responsible entrepreneurial action and good corporate citizenship - to make a positive impact on the world.

Deutsche Post DHL Group is home to two strong brands: Deutsche Post, Europe's leading postal operator; and DHL, serving the world's growth markets with an extensive portfolio of services in the areas of international express shipping, freight transport, e-commerce and supply-chain management.

