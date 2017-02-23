Australia's fast-growing distributed battery storage and mature rooftop PV markets could soon get an ARENA-funded boost. The provision of ancillary grid services, such as peak demand reduction and frequency regulation, could be facilitated by an open-source software solution currently being developed under the deX project.

ARENA has tipped funding into deX, which seeks to develop the software required to enable a digital marketplace for grid services, provided by rooftop solar and battery storage arrays on and in Australian homes and businesses.

Melbourne-based energy tech startup GreenSync is leading deX. GreenSync is teaming with Canberra startup Reposit Power, network operators United Energy and ActewAGL, and electricity retailer Mojo Power, to develop the software solution and couple it with distributed battery trials currently underway in Canberra and on Melbourne's Mornington Peninsula. deX will be deployed at the two pilot projects in June.

"We are on the cusp of a profound shift in the electricity market and a turning point in Australia's energy future," said Phil Blythe, GreenSync founder and CEO. "Imagine a single marketplace where consumers can connect and configure their energy resources, and all of the ...

