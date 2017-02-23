General Motors Stock: Up, Up, and AwayThere are two distinct reasons why I am bullish on General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) stock. The first reason stems from the company's foray into the autonomous driving segment, and the second-and most important reason-stems from the indications that I have garnered from the GM stock chart.Companies need to embrace the future, and General Motors is doing just this. The company's rivals are venturing into the autonomous driving segment, and GM is right on their heels, quickly adopting this.

