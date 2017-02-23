Research and Markets - Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market Report 2017: Insights and Analysis: Sizing, Growth and Forecasts 2016-2021 Featuring Caesarstone Spot-Yam, Cambria, Silestone, Hanwha, Pokarna

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market - Insights and Analysis: Sizing, Growth and Forecasts (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

The market is driven by a plethora of aesthetic qualities of engineered quartz in APAC region coupled with rapid surge in demand across the residential sector.

Engineered Quartz Countertops Market has been growing at a swift pace over the last five years on account of Increasing production across various countries coupled with rapid expansion of production lines of the leading companies, boosting up of distribution centres in a bid to get a chunk of the leading markets across the world, increasing number of premium distributors along with K&B shops is backing the volume sales of the engineered quartz across the globe. During 2016-21, Engineered Quartz Countertops Market is anticipated to grow at a surged rate on the heels of Increasing application in kitchen, surging penetration across various regions coupled with the availability of a large variety of designs and colours is anticipated to drive the market for engineered quartz across the globe.

Scope of the Report

The report provides Coverage by Sector

- Residential

- Commercial

Report Highlights

- Primary Research: Interviews conducted with key management people to gain quality responses and deeper insights.

- Secondary Research: Data and insights from industry associations, annual reports, company presentations, premium journals and internal database.

- Actual Period: Historical and current market sizing in value and volume terms (2012-2015)

- Forecast Period: Projected market sizing in value and volume terms (2016E-2021F)

- Companies Covered: Caesarstone Spot-Yam Ltd., Cambria, Silestone, Hanwha, Pokarna

- Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendation

4. Global Engineered Quartz Market: An Overview

4.1. Engineered Quartz Overview

5. Global Countertop Market: Growth and Forecast

6. Global Engineered Quartz Market

7. Global Engineered Quartz Market Size By Company

7.1 Global Engineered Quartz Market Size By Company: Breakdown

8. E- Quartz Market Size By Sectors (Residential and Commercial)

8.1. Global Engineered Quartz Market Share By Sector: Breakdown

8.2. Global Engineered Quartz Countertops Market Size- Residential

8.3. Global Engineered Quartz Countertops Market Size- Commercial

9. Engineered Quartz Countertops Market Size By Region(Asia Pacific, North America and Europe)

9.1. Asia Pacific Engineered Quartz Countertops Market Share By Region: Breakdown

9.2. North America Engineered Quartz Countertops Market Size

9.3. Europe Engineered Quartz Countertops Market Size

10. Country Analysis

10.1. United States Engineered Quartz Countertops Market Size

10.2. Australia Engineered Quartz Countertops Market Size

10.3. Canada Engineered Quartz Countertops Market Size

10.4. China Engineered Quartz Countertops Market Size

11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges

11.3. Trends

12. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

13. Company Profiles

13.1. Caesarstone Spot-Yam Ltd.

13.2. Cambria

13.3. Silestone

13.4. Hanwha

13.5. Pokarna Limited

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/47xx52/global_engineered

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716