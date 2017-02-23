EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSX VENTURE: OSS), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary OneBridge Solutions Inc. ("OneBridge") will be presenting its new software solutions at the 29th International Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management ("PPIM") Conference to be held at the George Brown Convention Centre and the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Houston, Texas from February 27 to March 2, 2017. The PPIM Conference is the only industry forum devoted to pipeline pigging for maintenance and inspection as well as pipeline integrity evaluation and repair and is expected to draw engineering management and field operating personnel from transmission and distribution companies who wish to improve operations and integrity management.

OneBridge will be presenting its Cognitive Integrity Management ("CIM") SaaS solution which utilizes Machine Learning and predictive analytics to ingest inline inspection ("ILI") runs and associated data, align anomalies run to run and calculate corrosion growth over time. CIM's new cloud technology is designed to assist pipeline operators to realize their objective of zero pipeline failures.

OneBridge will also introduce its new HoloLens augmented reality application that overlays ILI data and other digital information as 3D hologram visualizations on the pipeline. Microsoft's Houston-based specialized oil and gas sales personnel will also be in attendance to provide collaborative assistance and to provide device equipment in the OneBridge display booths (#549 and #648).

"PPIM is billed as the one-stop global event for pigging and integrity management and offers us a great opportunity to showcase our new solutions to both domestic and international pipeline operators," states Tim Edward, President of OneBridge. "We will be working collaboratively with Microsoft teams to demonstrate our CIM and HoloLens solutions, and to explain the many advantages and benefits of using our new technology and the Microsoft Azure cloud platform and services."

More than 2,200 pipeline operators and engineers, manufacturers and suppliers from around the world are expected to attend PPIM to learn about the latest in technology and field experience as presented by industry leaders. Attendees can update their knowledge and skills in numerous training courses offered at the conference and learn about new innovations in integrity management technology and practices.

About OneBridge Solutions Inc.

OneBridge Solutions Inc. is developing what Management believes are revolutionary new applications for the Oil & Gas pipeline industry, which we believe will be able to assist in the reduction of pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. OneBridge utilizes a single geo-spatial database that accommodates pipe-centric, structured and unstructured big data, with capability to address the key functions that pipeline companies require to manage, operate and maintain their pipelines. OneBridge solutions are designed to address two key areas of functionality - Safety Management Systems and Compliance Analytics ("SMS/CA"), and Cognitive Integrity Management ("CIM") solutions, all of which will be deployed as SaaS solutions that leverage Data Science, Azure Machine Learning, HoloLens, Microsoft BI and other components of the Microsoft Cloud platform and services. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information. OneBridge Solutions Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of OneSoft Solutions Inc.

About OneSoft Solutions Inc.

OneSoft Solutions Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud, in conjunction with Office 365, CRM Online, Microsoft BI and Microsoft Azure Machine Learning. OneSoft's business strategy is to seek opportunities to convert legacy business software applications that are historically cumbersome to deploy and costly to operate, to a more cost efficient subscription based business model utilizing the Microsoft Cloud platform and services, with accessibility through any internet capable device. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ONESOFT SOLUTIONS INC.

Douglas Thomson, Chair

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations and profitability of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "believe", "will", "intends", "plans" and similar expressions. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of delivering information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Investors are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions.

In respect of the forward-looking information and statements, the Company has placed reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including expectations and assumptions concerning, among other things: interest and foreign exchange rates; planned synergies, capital efficiencies and cost-savings; applicable tax laws; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the availability and cost of labour and services; the success of growth projects; future operating costs; that counterparties to material agreements will continue to perform in a timely manner; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts; and that there are no unforeseen material negative developments or other costs related to current growth projects, current operations and working capital sufficiency and availability to complete future business plans. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which the Company operates in general such as: costs and expenses; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; competition; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities within the United States. The securities to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act or other laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

OneSoft Solutions Inc.

Dwayne Kushniruk

CEO

(780) 437-4950

dkushniruk@onesoft.ca



