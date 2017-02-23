It has been decided to admit the following bond for trading and official listing with effect from 27 February 2017: ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year DK00041318 Var SK 24 0.3102% 2 DKK 1 January 2024 69 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

