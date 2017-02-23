Global $47.6 Billion Endoscopy Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 & Industry Forecast to 2025: Shift to HD (High Definition) and 3D Systems - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Endoscopy Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Endoscopy Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $47.6 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. The report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing miniaturization in scope system design, shift to HD (High Definition) and 3D systems, micro endoscope is breakthrough in endoscopy market and new and innovative multiband photonic and spectroscopic imaging methods for endoscopes.



Scope of the Report

On the basis of product, market is segregated into Capsule Endoscopes, Flexible Endoscopes, Rigid Endoscopes, Robot Assisted Endoscopes, Endoscopic Accessories, Endoscopic Visualization System and Endoscopy Instruments.



The Endoscopic Accessories segment is further divided into Cleaning Brushes, Fluid Flushing Devices , Biopsy Valves, Mouthpieces, Needle Forceps & Needle Holders, Light Cables, Surgical Dissectors and Other Accessories (Distal Attachments).



The Endoscopic Visualization System segment is further segmented into Endoscopic Light Sources, Endoscopic Cameras, Camera Heads, Video Converters, Video Recorders, Video Processors, Carts, Transmitters & Receivers, Wireless Displays and Monitors and Other Visualization Devices.



Endoscopy Instruments are segregated further as Electronic Endoscopy Equipment and Mechanical Endoscopy Equipment.

Based on application, market is Angioscope, Choledochoscope, ENT Endoscopy, Chromoendoscopy, Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Laryngoscopy, Mediastinoscopy, Resectoscope, Otoscopy, Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy, Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy), Vascolo Surgery Endoscopy and Video Capsule Endoscopy.

Depending on the end user, the market is segmented by Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Clinics, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic Research Laboratories and Other End Users.

Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing miniaturization in scope system design

3.1.2 Shift to HD (High Definition) and 3D systems

3.1.3 Micro endoscope is breakthrough in endoscopy market

3.1.4 New and innovative multiband photonic and spectroscopic imaging methods for endoscopes

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Endoscopy Market, By Product

4.1 Capsule Endoscopes

4.2 Flexible Endoscopes

4.3 Rigid Endoscopes

4.4 Robot Assisted Endoscopes

4.5 Endoscopic Accessories

4.5.1.1 Cleaning Brushes

4.5.1.2 Fluid Flushing Devices

4.5.1.3 Biopsy Valves

4.5.1.4 Mouthpieces

4.5.1.5 Needle Forceps & Needle Holders

4.5.1.6 Light Cables

4.5.1.7 Surgical Dissectors

4.5.1.8 Other Accessories (Distal Attachments)

4.6 Endoscopic Visualization System

4.6.1.1 Endoscopic Light Sources

4.6.1.2 Endoscopic Cameras

4.6.1.2.1.1 Single-Chip Cameras

4.6.1.2.1.2 3-Chip Cameras

4.6.1.2.1.3 3D Cameras

4.6.1.2.1.4 HD Cameras

4.6.1.3 Camera Heads

4.6.1.4 Video Converters

4.6.1.5 Video Recorders

4.6.1.6 Video Processors

4.6.1.7 Carts

4.6.1.8 Transmitters & Receivers

4.6.1.9 Wireless Displays and Monitors

4.6.1.10 Other Visualization Devices

4.7 Endoscopy Instruments

4.7.1.1 Electronic Endoscopy Equipment

4.7.1.1.1 Endoscopy Ultrasounds (EUS)

4.7.1.1.2 Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems

4.7.1.1.3 Insufflators

4.7.1.1.4 Other Electronic Endoscopy Equipment

4.7.1.2 Mechanical Endoscopy Equipment

4.7.1.2.1.1 Graspers

4.7.1.2.1.2 Snares

4.7.1.2.1.3 Biopsy Forceps

4.7.1.2.1.4 Endoscopic Implants

4.7.1.2.1.5 Trocars and Cannulae

4.7.1.2.1.6 Other Mechanical Endoscopic Instruments



5 Endoscopy Market, By Application

5.1 Angioscope

5.1.1.1 Arthroscopy

5.1.1.2 Cystoscope

5.1.1.3 Hysteroscope

5.2 Choledochoscope

5.2.1.1 Duodenoscope

5.2.1.2 Enteroscope

5.3 ENT Endoscopy

5.4 Chromoendoscopy

5.5 Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy

5.5.1.1 Colonoscope

5.5.1.2 Sigmoidoscope

5.6 Laparoscopy

5.7 Laryngoscopy

5.7.1.1 Bronchoscope

5.8 Mediastinoscopy

5.9 Resectoscope

5.9.1.1 Fetoscope

5.10 Otoscopy

5.11 Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy

5.12 Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy)

5.13 Vascolo Surgery Endoscopy

5.14 Video Capsule Endoscopy



6 Endoscopy Market, By End User

6.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Clinics

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

6.4 Academic Research Laboratories

6.5 Other End Users

6.5.1 Other End Users Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



7 Endoscopy Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Cook Medical Incorporated

10.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

10.3 CapsoVision Inc

10.4 Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Co

10.5 Stryker Corporation

10.6 Fujifilm Holding Corporation

10.7 Given Imaging Ltd

10.8 Karl Storz GmbH & Co.Kg

10.9 Olympus Corporation

10.10 IntroMedic Co. Ltd

10.11 RF System Lab

10.12 Medtronic PLC

10.13 Pentax Medical (Hoya Corporation)

10.14 Richard Wolf GmbH

10.15 Smith & Nephew PLC

10.16 Ethicon, Inc

10.17 Maxer Medizintechnik

10.18 B. Braun Melsungen

10.19 Ventura Business Solutions



