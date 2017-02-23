Comptel Corporation, Stock Exchange Release February 23, 2017 at 6 PM EET







Nokia Corporation ("Nokia") and Comptel Corporation ("Comptel" of the "Company") have announced on February 9, 2017 that Nokia through its wholly owned indirect subsidiary Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy (the "Offeror"), makes a voluntary public cash tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares and option rights in Comptel that are not owned by Comptel or any of its subsidiaries (the "Tender Offer"). Nokia and Comptel have on February 8, 2017 entered into a transaction agreement setting out, among others, the terms and conditions pursuant to which the Tender Offer shall be made by Nokia through the Offeror.



Pursuant to the release published by Nokia today, the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the tender offer document relating to the Tender Offer. According to Nokia's release, the offer period for the Tender Offer will commence on February 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expire on March 29, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time). The Offeror reserves the right to extend the Offer Period in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.



Nokia's release referred to above, including also the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, is attached in its entirety to this stock exchange release.







THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPTEL







Further information:







Comptel



Tom Jansson



Chief Financial Officer



tel. +358 40 700 1849



tom.jansson@comptel.com











APPENDIX: Nokia Corporation's release and Terms and Conditions of the Tender Offer











ABOUT COMPTEL



Life is digital moments. Comptel perfects these by transforming how you serve, meet and respond to the needs of "Generation Cloud" customers.



Our solutions allow you to innovate rich communications services instantly, master the orchestration of service and order flows, capture data-in-motion and refine your decision-making. We apply intelligence to reduce friction in your business.



Comptel has enabled the delivery of digital and communications services to more than 2 billion people. Every day, we care for more than 20% of all mobile usage data. Nearly 300 service providers across 90 countries have trusted us to perfect customers' digital moments.



For more information, visit www.comptel.com.







Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=616802