Arkema (Paris:AKE) recently doubled the capacity of their KEPSTAN PEKK (Poly-Ether-Ketone-Ketone) product line in France and confirms its future investment at its Mobile site (Alabama, United States) in a world-scale PEKK plant expected to come on stream in the second half of 2018.

These investments will serve the growing needs of the carbon fiber reinforced composites and additive manufacturing markets (3D printing), confirming Arkema's continued commitment to develop lightweight materials, one of their six innovation platforms.

Arkema would like to thank its customers, partners and end-users who have made these investments possible by becoming early KEPSTAN PEKK adopters in their respective markets.

PEKK is the latest addition to the PAEK (Poly-Aryl-Ether-Ketone) family which significantly increases the number of applications suitable for these very high performance polymers by offering a wider range of processing techniques and thermo-mechanical properties.

KEPSTAN PEKK will be on display at the upcoming JEC World tradeshow (March 14 16th, 2017 Booth U39).

