The board of Marine Harvest ASA (Marine Harvest) has resolved to distribute an ordinary dividend of NOK 2.80 per share. The Ex-date is February 24, 2017. According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations 3.5.3.6.1 adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlyings specified with 100 % dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Marine Harvest (MHGN, MHG).



For futher information please see the attatched file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=616828