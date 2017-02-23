Global Anticoagulants (Heparin, NOACs, VKAs, and Injectable Direct Inhibitors) Market Outlook 2017-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Anticoagulants Market Outlook to 2020 - Demand for Patented NOACs with Prevalence of Cardiac Diseases to Drive Global Market" report to their offering.

This publication on "Global Anticoagulants Market Outlook to 2020 - Demand for Patented NOACs with Prevalence of Cardiac Diseases to Drive Global Market" provides a comprehensive analysis of the anticoagulants market.

The report includes the cumulative revenue generated by the market players from the sales of anticoagulants, including both generic and patented drugs at manufacturer's price and market share contributed by the sales of heparin, NOACs, Vitamin K Antagonists, and Injectable Direct Inhibitors in the total anticoagulants market.

Further, the market in the study is differentiated on the basis of route of administration into oral and injectable. The market is also segmented by four geographical regions across the globe - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Detailed snapshot on key regions of the Market which includes North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific is included in the report to elucidate facts about the market in detail.



The study also highlights the detailed information about major drug manufacturers in the global anticoagulants market and their respective shares by revenue in 2015. Analysis on patented drugs available in the market, and their approval procedure, timeline, and expected expiries is provided in report to assist new entrants in understanding the market before investing in the market.

Various marketing analysis factors such as trends and developments and Porter's five forces analysis are also added in the study for clear understanding about the factors responsible for present scenario of the market. The future analysis of overall global anticoagulants market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Introduction to Anticoagulants

Uses

Side Effects of Anticoagulants



4. Value Chain Analysis of Global Anticoagulants Market



5. Global Anticoagulants Market Size, 2013 - 2015



6. Global Anticoagulants Market Segmentation

6.1. By Type (Heparin, NOACs, VKAs, and Injectable Direct Inhibitors), 2015

6.1.1. Heparin Market Segmentation by Type (Unfractionated and Low Molecular Weight Heparin)

6.1.2. NOACs Market Segmentation by Type (Rivaroxaban, Apixaban, Dabigatran Etexilate, and Edoxaban)

Drug Approval Timelines

Patent Expiries

6.2. By Route of Administration (Oral and Injectables)

6.3. By Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)



7. Snapshot on North America Anticoagulants Market

By Countries (US and Canada)

7.1. US Market Indicators

7.1.1. US Anticoagulants Market by Type (Heparin, NOACs, VKAs, and Injectable Direct Inhibitors)

7.1.2. Key Anticoagulants in US

7.1.3. Regulatory Landscape

New Drug Approval Procedure

New Drug Timeline

Generic Drug Approval Procedure

Patents

Exclusivity

Anticoagulants Reimbursement Scenario in the US

7.2. Canada Market Indicators

7.2.1. Canada Anticoagulants Market by Type (Heparin, NOACs, VKAs, and Injectable Direct Inhibitors)

7.2.2. Cost of Key Anticoagulants in Canada

7.2.1. Market Share of Major Players (Bayer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Canada Co) in Canada Anticoagulants Market, 2015

7.2.2. Regulatory Landscape

Generic Drug Approval Procedure

Patents and Exclusivity

Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement in Canada



8. Snapshot on Europe Anticoagulants Market

8.1. By Countries (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Rest of the Europe)

8.2. Europe Anticoagulants Market by Type (Heparin, NOACs, VKAs, and Injectable Direct Inhibitors)

8.2.1. Cost of Key Anticoagulants in Europe

8.3. Europe Anticoagulants Market by Companies (Bayer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, and Others)

8.4. Regulatory Landscape

8.4.1. New Drug Approval Procedure

8.4.2. Patents

8.4.3. Reimbursement Scenario in Europe



9. Snapshot on Asia Pacific Anticoagulants Market

By Countries (Japan, Australia, China, India, and Rest of the Asia Pacific)

9.1. Japan Market Indicators

9.1.1. Japan Anticoagulants Market by Type (Heparin, NOACs, VKAs, and Injectable Direct Inhibitors)

9.1.2. Key Anticoagulants in Japan

9.1.3. Regulatory Landscape

New Drug Approval Procedure

Patents

9.2. Australia Market Indicators

9.2.1. Australia Anticoagulants Market by Type (Heparin, NOACs, VKAs, and Injectable Direct Inhibitors)

9.2.2. Cost of Key Anticoagulants in Australia

9.2.3. Regulatory Landscape

New Drug Approval Procedure

Patents

Reimbursement Scenario in Australia

9.3. China Market Indicators

9.3.1. China Anticoagulants Market by Type (Heparin, NOACs, VKAs, and Injectable Direct Inhibitors)

9.3.2. Cost of Key Anticoagulants in China

9.3.3. Market Share of Major Players (Bayer China, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Others) in China Anticoagulants Market, 2015

9.3.4. Regulatory Landscape

New Drug Approval Procedure

Patents

9.4. India Market Indicators

9.4.1. India Anticoagulants Market by Type (Heparin, NOACs, VKAs, and Injectable Direct Inhibitors)

9.4.1. Cost of Key Anticoagulants in India

9.4.2. Market Share of Major Players (Bayer India, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, GSK Pharmaceutical Ltd., Aventis Pharma and Others) in India Anticoagulants Market

9.4.3. Regulatory Landscape

New Drug Approval Procedure

Patents

Pricing and Reimbursement Scenario in India



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis for Global Anticoagulants Market



11. Trends and Developments in Global Anticoagulants Market

11.1. Expanding Therapeutic Indication

11.2. High incidence rate of DVT/PE

11.3. Disadvantages of Patented NOACs over Generic VKAs and Heparin Impacting Market Negatively



12. Global Anticoagulants Market Competitive Landscape

12.1. Market Share of Key Players in Global Anticoagulants Market, 2015

12.2. Company Profiles for Key Manufacturers in Anticoagulants Market

12.2.1. Sanofi

12.2.2. Pfizer Inc.

12.2.3. Boehringer Ingelheim

12.2.4. Bayer AG

12.2.5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

12.2.6. Daichi Sankyo company, Limited



13. Future of Global Anticoagulants Market

13.1. Future Outlook and Projections, 2016 - 2020



14. Analyst Recommendations



15. Macroeconomic Indicators

15.1. Aging Population

15.2. Deaths from Cardiovascular Diseases, 2010 - 2020

15.3. Healthcare Spending, 2010 - 2020



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5gbms5/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716