CDB Aviation Lease Finance ("CDB Aviation"), a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing"), announced today the delivery of one new Boeing 737-800 aircraft to a Chinese carrier, Shandong Airlines.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223006414/en/

CDB Aviation delivery of one new Boeing 737-800 aircraft to Shandong Airlines; Pictured (from left): Mr. Greg Laxton, Sales Director, Boeing Commercial Airplanes; Mr. Yu Bo, VP of Maintenance Engineering, Shandong Airlines; Mr. Miao Liubing, General Manager of Shandong Airlines; Mr. Marty Chamberlin, VP of 737 Manufacturing, Boeing; Mr. Fan Xun, Chairman, CDB Aviation; and Mr. Peter Chang, President and CEO, CDB Aviation. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 737-800 represents the carrier's eighth aircraft on lease from CDB Aviation and signifies the 100th Next Generation aircraft added to the growing fleet of the Jinan, Shandong-based airline.

Peter Chang, CDB Aviation President Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased to deliver this new Boeing aircraft to our long-term partner Shandong Airlines which will further strengthen the carrier's route network and provide valuable operational flexibility. CDB Aviation remains steadfast in our continued growth efforts and commitment to broadening our offering to provide airline customers in all markets around the world with the most comprehensive leasing services."

Mr. MIAO Liubing, General Manager of Shandong Airlines commented: "We are very delighted to partner again with CDB Aviation on our development path to expand our 737 fleet. The lease of this 737-800 is a significant milestone for us and will help us continue to strengthen our market share in China. We expect to continue this long-term partnership with CDB Aviation into the future."

The news follows recent appointments of key executives to CDB Aviation's leadership team as part of a new strategic direction in positioning the company as a leading global aviation leasing business. Chang added that "CDB Aviation will soon make another major announcement of additional industry heavyweights to join its management team as the company accelerates momentum in executing on its strategy to innovate and benefit its airline customers globally."

About CDB Aviation Lease Finance

CDB Aviation Lease Finance ("CDB Aviation") is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing"), a 33-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world's largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating. www.cdbaviationleasefinance.com

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE:1606).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223006414/en/

Contacts:

CDB Aviation Lease Finance

Megan Munsell, +353 87 416 6773

Megan.Munsell@CDBALF.com