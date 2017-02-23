DoubleVerify Partners with AOL to Drive Greater Trust & Accountability for Advertisers

Global Pre-Bid Data Integration Enables Brands to Deliver Highest Ad Quality with Programmatic Buying

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --DoubleVerify (DV), the recognized leader in digital quality solutions, today announced an expanded relationship with AOL that integrates DV ad quality data into the ONE by AOL advertiser and publisher platforms. Brand advertisers will now have access to the complete suite of DV data solutions to authenticate the quality of their digital ads for brand safety, fraud, and viewability when making real-time bid decisions on the ONE by AOL platform.

Advertisers can now use DV ad quality data to target the highest quality Authentic Impressions for their video and display media buys across ONE by AOL. The combination of DV proprietary targeting data together with AOL's access to quality digital inventory will further improve the performance and results of programmatic buying for brand advertisers and their agencies.

"Integrating the DoubleVerify pre-bid segments is a natural step for AOL," said Tim Mahlman, President, Platforms at AOL. "We aim to be an agnostic platform that offers the best-in-breed technology partners for our clients to leverage as they build brands people love. DoubleVerify is a leader in the marketplace and we are thrilled to work with them further to drive trust and accountability."

"We are proud to expand our relationship with AOL and to integrate our pre-bid ad quality data into ONE by AOL," said Wayne Gattinella, President and CEO at DoubleVerify. "DoubleVerify has the most robust pre-bid targeting solution in the marketplace and now this rich data is available to our many clients who leverage ONE by AOL as their programmatic platform."

The integration of DV pre-bid targeting data with ONE by AOL is now available to all DV and AOL customers.

