Orange CEO Interview - 2016 Results (video)

PARIS, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Orange, France's largest telecoms operator and one of the leaders in Europe, reports annual results for 2016. Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO of Orange, comments on the group's results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/orange-2016-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- 2016 results

- Growth by zone

- Explore 2020

- Capex

- Dividend

- Guidance

- Content and consolidation

