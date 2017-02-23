CALGARY, ALBERTA - BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl" or the "Company") (TSX: PXX) (NASDAQ Stockholm: PXXS) is pleased to announce that the 2016 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company's website: http://www.blackpearlresources.ca/s/CurrentFR.asp.







For further information, please contact:



John Festival - President and Chief Executive Don Cook - Chief Financial Officer Officer Tel.: (403) 215-8313 Tel: (403) 215-8313 Robert Eriksson - Investor Relations Sweden Tel.: +46 701-112615



The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of the Company under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was publicly communicated on February 23, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=616850