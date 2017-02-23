CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl" or the "Company") (TSX: PXX)(OMX: PXXS) is pleased to announce that the 2016 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company's website: http://www.blackpearlresources.ca/s/CurrentFR.asp.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of the Company under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was publicly communicated on February 23, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time.

Contacts:

BlackPearl Resources Inc.

John Festival

President and Chief Executive Officer

(403) 215-8313



BlackPearl Resources Inc.

Don Cook

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 215-8313

www.blackpearlresources.ca



Robert Eriksson

Investor Relations Sweden

+46 701-112615



