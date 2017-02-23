

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corp. (NWS, NWSA) announced the resignation of Bedi Singh as CFO, effective March 1. Singh has agreed to serve as a senior advisor to News Corp on its digital property interests in India. He will also join the advisory board of Move, Inc., which operates realtor.com. Ms. Susan Panuccio, currently Chief Financial Officer of News Corp Australia, will become the new CFO of the company.



Susan Panuccio has been CFO for News Corp Australia since September, 2013. She previously served at News International in several positions, including CFO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX