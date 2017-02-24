Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management Appoints New Business Development Director

LONDON, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (CGWM) announces the appointment of David Scammell as a Business Development Director. Based in the UK, David joins the International Sales Team and will be responsible for business development within South East Asia.

A highly experienced business developer, David has over 17 years' experience as a wealth management professional and joins Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management from Brooks Macdonald International.

David Esfandi, Chief Executive of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in the UK & Europe, commented: "David joins at an exciting time as we look to expand our fund management business internationally. Working with multi-national fund platforms and overseas financial advisers, David will bolster our well-established International Sales Team to capitalise further on this significant growth opportunity."

Image of David Scammell available at this link: http://files.newswire.ca/1529/David_Scammell.png

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH MANAGEMENT:

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management provides comprehensive wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries through a full suite of services tailored to the needs of clients in each of its markets. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management has Investment Advisors (IAs) and professionals in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management is a division of Canaccord Genuity Group and operates in the UK & Europe as Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.:

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has offices in 10 countries worldwide, including Wealth Management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. Canaccord Genuity, the international capital markets division, operates in Canada, the US, the UK, France, Ireland, Hong Kong, China, Australia and Dubai. To us there are no foreign markets.[TM]

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

For investor and media relations inquiries: Christina Marinoff, Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications, Phone: +1-416-687-5507, email: christina.marinoff@canaccord.com, http://www.canaccordgenuitygroup.com